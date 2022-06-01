‘That’s my squad’: St. Johns County school honors Tristyn Bailey in yearbook

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Just after the one-year mark of Tristyn Bailey’s murder, the family is imagining what June 1 would have looked like if the teen was graduating 8th grade.

The family posted a statement on the Tristyn Bailey Strong Facebook page to thank Patriot Oaks Academy for including the 13-year-old middle schooler in its 2022 yearbook.

“Today would have been your 8th-grade graduation. Today was your last day as a middle schooler and your next step to being a high schooler,” the family said.

The message described each action the Bailey 7, who includes her mother, father and four siblings, would have taken on the day:

“...hear dad say how proud he is of you, mom tell you to smile for the camera, me to edit your graduation picture to post on Instagram, Alexis to try and bring her dog to your graduation, Teegan to tell you “you did it,” and Sophia to ask if we can get Dairy Queen on the way home.”

The yearbook included photos of Tristyn cheerleading, her passion, and a quote from her: “That’s my squad, you mess with one of us, you mess with all of us.”

May 9 marked one year since her murder.

The family is still coping with her loss, but they say they’re able to support each other and the love from the community makes a big difference.

Bailey’s schoolmate, 15-year-old Aiden Fucci, pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge. He’s set to go to trial in November.