Sea of boats seen at Bayard Point for ‘Boater Skip Day’

In aerial footage from the Sky 4 helicopter, a sea of boats could been seen Friday, which was “Boater Skip Day,” at Bayard Point.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Many people hit the St. Johns River on Friday for “Boater Skip Day,” an unofficial annual holiday where people play hooky for a day on the water.

The event has seemingly gotten bigger and bigger each year.

An aerial look from the Sky 4 helicopter around noon showed a large crowd of boaters at Bayard Point off Green Cove Springs in Clay County.

In aerial footage from the Sky 4 helicopter, a sea of boats could been seen Friday, which was “Boater Skip Day,” at Bayard Point. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

In aerial footage from the Sky 4 helicopter, a sea of boats could been seen Friday, which was “Boater Skip Day,” at Bayard Point. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

Law enforcement was also out on the water.

Earlier in the day, just after 10:30 a.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the Knight’s, Main Street, Old Ferry, Governors Creek, Lakeshore and Doctors Lake Marina boat ramps were full.

The Sheriff’s Office said it had issued five citations for illegal parking at Knight’s Boat Ramp.