Man accused in triple shooting that prompted Amber Alert charged in another murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend and her adult siblings and then taking his son from the scene -- which prompted an Amber Alert -- is now charged in a separate murder case that took place a month before, according to investigators.

Terrell Lewis, 37, who pleaded not guilty Friday to three counts of second-degree murder, was back in court Saturday morning -- now charged in the March murder of 24-year-old Deja Daniels.

Police said a woman was found the night of March 21 shot twice in the face on Welland Road in a neighborhood near Soutel Drive and U.S. 1. Family members later identified that woman as Daniels.

When she was found shot, officers provided medical care until paramedics arrived and took her to the hospital with critical injuries. She later died at the hospital.

The shooting was being investigated as a possible case of road rage, and investigators do not believe Lewis and Daniels knew each other.

News4JAX has requested a copy of the arrest warrant, which might shed light on how investigators connected Lewis to the Welland Road shooting.

Lewis will return to court for his arraignment on June 27 on the new murder charge. He is being held without bond in the triple murder case. Late Friday, his lawyer filed a motion to determine mental competency, asking the judge for a mental evaluation to be done.

Relatives identified the victims in the triple murder case in April as Johnisha Williams, her brother, 30-year-old Jordan Williams, and her sister, 28-year-old Jamonica Williams. Johnisha Williams is the mother of Lewis’ 8-year-old son, who was in the home at the River City Landing Apartments when his mother, aunt and uncle were killed, police said.

He was taken from the scene by Lewis, prompting the Amber Alert. The two were later found safe, and Lewis was arrested.