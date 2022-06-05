🔒 Celebrate Jacksonville’s birthday with a VIP experience

(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

A city only gets one bicentennial.

And you only get one chance to celebrate Jacksonville’s 200th birthday in style.

News4JAX Insiders can enter to WIN a VIP experience for 2 to the Jacksonville Bicentennial Celebration Concert & Fireworks!

When: Saturday, June 11 | 5 pm-10:30 pm

Where: Riverfront Plaza

Who: Celebrate Jacksonville’s Bicentennial with a concert featuring: FLIPTURN, Love and Theft, Let’s Ride Brass Band and Honey Hounds, followed by a fireworks show!

What: VIP Experience Includes:

Jacksonville’s Bicentennial Celebration Concert VIP Seating

Tent with seating

Private all-inclusive bar

Food from a taste of Jacksonville

Meet and Greet with the artists

One lucky News4JAX Insider’s name will be drawn in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Friday, June 10.

