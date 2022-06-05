🔒 Celebrate Jacksonville’s birthday with a VIP experience

A city only gets one bicentennial.
And you only get one chance to celebrate Jacksonville’s 200th birthday in style.
News4JAX Insiders can enter to WIN a VIP experience for 2 to the Jacksonville Bicentennial Celebration Concert & Fireworks!
When: Saturday, June 11 | 5 pm-10:30 pm
Where: Riverfront Plaza
Who: Celebrate Jacksonville’s Bicentennial with a concert featuring: FLIPTURN, Love and Theft, Let’s Ride Brass Band and Honey Hounds, followed by a fireworks show!
What: VIP Experience Includes:
- Jacksonville’s Bicentennial Celebration Concert VIP Seating
- Tent with seating
- Private all-inclusive bar
- Food from a taste of Jacksonville
- Meet and Greet with the artists
One lucky News4JAX Insider’s name will be drawn in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Friday, June 10.