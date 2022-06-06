84º

23-year-old arrested for murder after January shooting, JSO said

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Mervin Flaherty, 23

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was arrested after a person died of a gunshot wound in January, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened on Jan, 2. JSO said patrol officers responded to the area of Deer Lake Drive West and Southside Boulevard in reference to a vehicle crash. 

When they arrived they were notified by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department the victim appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units investigated the shooting and the suspect, Mervin Flaherty, 23, was identified.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Mervin Flaherty has been arrested for Murder, JSO said.

There is no information on a possible relationship between Flaherty and the victim.

