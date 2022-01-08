Jacksonville police seek man who may have information about deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for help locating a man who police said may have information in regard to a deadly shooting that’s being investigated as a murder.

The Sheriff’s Office said police were called to Skyway Drive on Sunday morning in regard to a traffic crash. Investigators later determined that the man involved had been shot. Police said the man, found on the ground outside the Ciel Apartments, later died at a hospital.

Police said Corey Simms Jr. is believed to have information in reference to the deadly shooting. The Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen driving a gold 2007 Pontiac G6 with Florida tag 544-6VN.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.