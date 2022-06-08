Parents rally in support of LGBTQ rights, others call for school board resolution for controversial bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A hot-button issue was back in the spotlight at Tuesday night’s Duval County School Board meeting.

Parents spoke out in favor of bringing back a resolution in support of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill that was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Critics called it the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill.

“I don’t want anyone to teach my grandchildren about sex,” one speaker said.

Before the meeting began dozens of parents and community members on both sides of the issue gathered outside the school board headquarters.

In May, after hours of public comment, Duval County School Board members voted to take no action on the Parental Rights in Education resolution.

In addition to saying the board “unequivocally supports” the Parental Rights in Education law, the resolution also says the board is considering a key change to its LGBTQ plus “Support Guide.”

One woman who spoke Tuesday said that support guide is vital to LGBTQ youth.

Florida’s parental rights in education law prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade.

It takes effect July 1 the day after Pride Month.