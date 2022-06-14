Bomb threat leads to closure of off-ramp from SB I-95 to Old St. Augustine Road

The Sky 4 helicopter shows a police robot pulling stuff out of the trunk.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Authorities on Tuesday afternoon closed the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 95 to Old St. Augustine Road due to a reported bomb threat.

News4JAX was told the closure, which was first reported around 2 p.m., was in response to a man who stopped along I-95 and said he had a bomb in the car.

The man was said to be in custody, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sent its Hazardous Device Unit to the scene.

Aerial footage from the Sky 4 helicopter showed the police robot at the car, pulling stuff out of the trunk and looking in the front of the car.

The Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the scene. Troopers left around 4 p.m., and at that time they said most lanes in the area were open.

Troopers said JSO is the lead agency investigating.