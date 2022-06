The Florida Highway Patrol was sent to investigate a crash Wednesday afternoon on State Road 9B.

The crash happened on northbound 9B along the on-ramp to I-95 north. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to News4JAX that one person was dead at the scene.

According to FHP, the truck exited the roadway onto a grassy shoulder and struck a concrete wall.

Troopers were investigating what cause the truck to leave the roadway.