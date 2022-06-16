Officer charged with using database for illegal searches, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been charged with a third-degree felony after investigators said he illegally used a secure JSO database for searches not related to investigations, Undersheriff Nick Burgos said.

Officer Robert Parrish was arrested Thursday and charged with “offense against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices.”

The Sheriff’s Office will be moving to terminate his employment, Burgos said.

He had been with the Sheriff’s Office for just over five years as an officer and was with JSO for several years before that as a bailiff.

Burgos declined to say what Parrish was using the database to search for.

“These officers are obviously sworn to uphold the law and when they use these databases inappropriately, then we take actions, like this arrest today,” Burgos said.

Parrish is the fifth JSO employee to be arrested in 2022 -- that includes three officers and two corrections officers.