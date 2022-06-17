No threat detected after ‘white powder letter’ at FBI Jacksonville office undergoes testing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue and Department were called Friday to the FBI Jacksonville Field Office on the Southside “to assist in processing a white powder letter,” according to the FBI.

Testing was done, and preliminary results showed that “no biological threat was detected,” the federal agency said.

The FBI said that no one was exposed and that no evacuations occurred at the building on Gate Parkway.

“The FBI is following our safety protocols and all employees have been made aware,” the FBI said.

Late Friday morning, JFRD’s hazmat team could be seen at the office, as well as JSO’s Hazardous Device Unit. They left around 1:30 p.m.

“We appreciate our partner’s quick response to this call for assistance,” the FBI said.

According to the FBI, this is an ongoing federal investigation.

It’s unknown whether this incident is connected to the white powder letters that went last month to the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office in downtown Jacksonville, and a day later, to the Duval County Courthouse. Those are being investigated by the FBI.