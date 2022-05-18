Hazmat team called to Duval County courthouse, day after suspicious letters sent to state attorney’s office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has called its hazmat team in to the Duval County Courthouse — just a day after authorities were called to investigate letters sent to the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office that contained a suspicious substance.

Sources on Wednesday confirmed to News4JAX that at least one letter containing a suspicious substance was sent to the courthouse. Some workers were given the OK to leave, but it’s unclear if any have been told to stay put. JFRD told News4JAX that as of 5:25 p.m., no courthouse staffers appeared to have been exposed to the substance.

The FBI issued a statement that reads:

“FBI Jacksonville, together with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department are currently investigating a suspicious letter sent to the Duval County Courthouse. We are working with our partners to ensure the safety of all employees and visitors as we investigate further. As this is an ongoing matter, no further details can be confirmed at this time.”

Ad

The substance found in letters Tuesday at the State Attorney’s Office was determined not to be a biological threat, according to the FBI, but additional details as to what the substance was were not provided.

Click photo below for live aerials from Sky 4.