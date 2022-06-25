Bradford County Preschool suspended by DCF after police investigation

A Bradford County day care had its license suspended Friday after an ongoing investigation by the Starke Police Department, which has been working with the Department of Children and Families. In a letter, DCF said The Bradford Preschool and Learning Center is prohibited from serving children until further notice.

STARKE, Fla. – A Bradford County day care had its license suspended Friday after an ongoing investigation by the Starke Police Department, which has been working with the Department of Children and Families.

In a letter, DCF said The Bradford Preschool and Learning Center is prohibited from serving children until further notice.

Bradford Preschool has been under police investigation since August 2021. Police did not specify what sparked the investigation.

According to police, the investigation revealed multiple code violations through video footage.

Recently, a mother of a 2-year-old filed a police report after her son was allegedly pushed by a staff member at the facility in early June, which caused police officers to reopen an investigation into the day care for the fifth time, WCJB reported.

2-year-old who was reportedly abused by staff members at Bradford Preschool and Learning Center (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

Makala Proctor said she was picking up her son from the Bradford Preschool when she saw an administrator act aggressively with her child during nap time.

“When we walked in the classroom, he picked his head up to try to get up and he turned around and looked and saw that it was myself and his father. She grabbed the back of his neck and pushed his head down. It happened so fast,” Proctor said. “She had done it a total of three times, and at the third time, when he actually tried to get up and she pushed his head back down, she snatched his leg from under him.”

DCF provided parents and caretakers of the children at the day care with letters pertaining to alternate day care services, the Starke Police Department said.