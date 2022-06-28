Ellianos Coffee opening new store on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Coffee lovers, rejoice!

Ellianos Coffee has announced it’s expanding with a new location on Jacksonville’s Westside.

The drive-through coffee chain will be opening a store in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood on 103rd Street just west of Interstate 295.

Franchisees of the new location are Jason Blandford and Leebeth Ortiz, both of whom are from Jacksonville.

“We believe there is tons of growth in this area, especially with the addition to the first coast highway,” Blandford said in a news release Tuesday.

An exact opening date was not immediately announced.

According to Ellianos’ website, it currently has several locations in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, with more coming soon.

Ellianos offers specialty espresso drinks, smoothies and more. The Southeast-based company also serves food items that include breakfast sandwiches, bagels and cookies.