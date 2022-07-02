Abortion rights activists demonstrate in Neptune Beach

Abortion rights activists are gathering in Neptune Beach to protest the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade. A ban on abortions after 15 weeks is in effect right now in Florida.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – A ban on abortions after 15 weeks is in effect right now in Florida.

A state judge ruled to block the ban saying the measure is unconstitutional due to its infringement on privacy provisions in the state’s constitution.

The temporary injunction is expected to take effect once a written order is signed at some point next week.

Activists protesting Florida’s 15-week abortion ban met on Saturday near Atlantic Boulevard and Third Street.

Those advocating for and against the ruling have taken to the streets to voice their concerns.

Eleanor Ascheman -- an anti-abortion advocate -- says there are other resources available rather than abortion.

“Our right to medical privacy is very different than our right to abortion, so I think that it [the injunction] will get appealed. I think it will get overturned,” Ascheman said.

Ascheman is the president of Students for Life and said it will be launching a multi-city abortion-free campaign.

On the other side of the debate, Jessica Wannemacher, a Jacksonville Planned Parenthood manager, said the number of patients seeking care has doubled since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Wannemacher said that number has gone up from 30 to 40 patients a week to now between 65 to 70.

People seeking abortions have traveled hundreds -- and sometimes thousands -- of miles to Jacksonville for its services, according to Wannemacher.

“This past week alone we saw over 40 patients that had traveled from multiple states in the country, including Tennessee, Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas,” said Wannemacher.

According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, five states immediately banned abortion following the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Those states include South Dakota, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Alabama.

Ascheman said she believes in the last six months of this year, more anti-abortion legislation will be proposed and passed.

At the same time, Planned Parenthood will continue to increase its staff.