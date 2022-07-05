2 plead guilty in Calloway Cove triple murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two of the young men charged in a triple murder that stemmed from a robbery at the Calloway Cove apartments in 2021 have pleaded guilty, according to court records.

Kyshawn Glover and Keon Lester, who were both 18 when they were arrested, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder and robbery in the case.

The pleas were entered in March, and both are awaiting sentencing.

Owen Maoma Laureano Cosme, 19, was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Cancel Urriola, Randy Garcia, and Angel Rivera Nater, a 30-year-old mother.

Laureano Cosme will be tried as an adult in the case, even though he was 17 when he was arrested.

In addition to Laureano Cosme, Glover and Lester, two others are charged in the Calloway Cove case. Robert Kay is charged with felony murder, and a girl, who JSO has said was the getaway driver, is charged as an accessory. She was 14 at the time of her arrest, which is why News4JAX is not naming her.