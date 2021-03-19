photo
Charges upgraded for 17-year-old in Calloway Cove triple murder

News4Jax Staff

Owen Laureano-Cosme, 17, is charged with second-degree murder in a triple shooting at Calloway Cove Apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of two 17-year-olds charged in connection with a triple murder at the Calloway Cove apartments on Feb. 8 will be tried as an adult in the case after his felony murder charges were upgraded to second-degree murder, News4Jax has learned.

According to a charging document from the State Attorney’s Office, Owen Laureano-Cosme is the suspected shooter in the robbery attempt that left a woman and two men dead. Up to now, investigators had not identified who pulled the trigger.

The victims are listed as Sara Cancel-Urriola, Angel Nater and Randy Garcia. Urriola was a 30-year-old mother.

Laureano-Cosme is one of five teenagers charged in the case. He’s charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Keon Lester, 18, is charged with felony murder, 18-year-old Robert Kay is charged with conspiracy. Another 17-year-old boy is charged with felony murder, and a 14-year-old girl is charged as an accessory. JSO has said she was the getaway driver.

Four teenagers were arrested at the scene, and Kay was arrested later.

