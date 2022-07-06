TSA: Agency stopping an average of 17 guns at checkpoints daily

The Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday that in the first six months of the year, it has detected more than 3,000 guns at checkpoints nationwide.

The agency said at that rate, the number of guns detected will pass the current annual record of 5,972 guns stopped, which was set last year.

On average, TSA is stopping 17 guns at checkpoints daily in 2022.

The record set in 2021 was a jump from the 3,257 firearms found on passengers or in their carry-on bags at checkpoints in 2020. TSA said about 83% of the firearms confiscated in 2020 were loaded.

Total passengers screened in 2020 fell by 500 million.

In 2019, TSA officers stopped 4,432 firearms, of which 87% were loaded.