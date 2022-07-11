USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul scheduled to dock at Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Navy’s newest combat ship is on its way to Northeast Florida!

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is scheduled to dock at Naval Station Mayport in just a few hours.

The Minneapolis Saint Paul was commissioned in May. After 17 locks, five Great Lakes, four port visits, and hundreds of miles traveled later, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) is finally arriving at its new home port.

Just last month the ship was in the St. Lawrence River, near Ottawa, Canada when the crew got word that a boat was taking on water nearby. The crew changed course and deployed an inflatable boat the rescue the stranded boater.

The Minneapolis Saint Pail is a “Freedom Class” combat ship. It’s the second ship to bear the twin cities’ name. The first was a submarine and was decommissioned in 2008. The new ship is designed for near-shore combat – but can also fight on the open water.

It’s also equipped for search and rescue, damage control, and communications missions.

Ad

The ship is expected to arrive in Mayport around sometime after 8 a.m.

“With only a few stops remaining before the ship arrives in Jacksonville, the crew is eagerly awaiting returning to their families and ready to take on the next challenges that will come their way as the Navy’s newest warship,” a release said.