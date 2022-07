PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man died and a 17-year-old girl was seriously hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the SUV was traveling north on State Road 207. The driver, a 19-year-old Palatka man, lost control and ran off the road into a grassy median.

The SUV was the only vehicle involved in the crash.