2 found dead in St. Augustine Shores home in murder-suicide, deputies say

Staff, News4JAX

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that two people were found dead in a St. Augustine Shores home of what’s being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the home Monday. It said a known friend of the family came by to drop off groceries and “found a note from one of the individuals stating that they were deceased inside of the residence.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both people were elderly and suffered from severe medical issues.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Office read in part:

“This was being investigated as a murder-suicide and autopsy results confirmed those findings. Both individuals sustained gunshot wounds. Please keep the family and friends of these individuals in your thoughts and prayers.”

