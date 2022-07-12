Amariell Simone Freeman was 11-years-old, loved gymnastics, dancing and making TikToks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of the young girl who drowned in a swimming pool at Madelyn Oaks Apartments on Monday is sharing information about her with News4JAX.

Amariell Simone Freeman, 11, was swimming on July 6 when two residents pulled her out of the pool, and performed CPR. She was taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital where she died.

Amariell Simone Freeman, photos provided by family (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Amariell, known as “Mari,” was full of life and fun, her family said. She loved her teachers and her schoolmates. Mari liked dancing and gymnastics and being on Tik Tok. She wanted to be a pediatrician when she grew up. Mari’s favorite character was Tinker Bell. She was loved by her parents Farrah, Roveal, Mia, and a host of others.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Freeman’s family pay for her funeral. Her family is having a ‘Home Going Celebration’ for Amariell Saturday, July 16, at 1:00 p.m.