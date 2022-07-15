St. Johns County deputy rescues baby deer that fell in 15-foot pit

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of Deputy Sean Thompson and the fawn.

A St. Johns County deputy rescued a baby deer that fell into a 15-foot pit last week.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on Friday posted photos on Facebook from the animal rescue.

The Sheriff’s Office said a resident called the law enforcement agency after the resident’s dog spotted the fawn, ran after it and both animals fell into the pit.

Deputy Sean Thompson lifted the doe out of the hole, along with the help from two other people, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both animals were said to be safe and uninjured.

Ad

The Sheriff’s Office said the deer was old enough to live without her mother and was able to return to the wild.

Thanks to Thompson and the others involved for their efforts!