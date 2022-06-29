Kingsland resident gets surprise visit from alligator

On Wednesday, the Kingsland Police Department says, a resident discovered an alligator. (Kingsland Police Department)

KINGSLAND, Ga. – A Southeast Georgia resident had a surprise visit Wednesday morning from an uninvited guest: an alligator.

The Kingsland Police Department shared photos on Facebook of the alligator, which appears to be at least 5 feet long. In one picture, the gator can be seen lying outside the house on what looks like a patio.

The Police Department said Officer Thornton, with help from Dale Taylor with the city’s Planning and Zoning Department, caught the reptile. Another image shows the officer holding the gator’s snout shut.

The Kingsland Police Department says the alligator was caught and then released. (Kingsland Police Department)

After capturing the alligator, they released it into the St. Marys River.

In a video of the release, the officer can be seen releasing letting go of the jaws of the feisty gator, which then saunters into the water and swims off.

