1 dead in hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Paxon neighborhood, JSO says

A woman is dead after being hit by a car while crossing Edgewood Avenue N at the intersection of Broadway Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. This incident marks the 104th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, and the 25th involving a pedestrian.

Police said the woman died at the scene.

The vehicle that hit her immediately fled the scene and continued heading south on Edgewood Avenue.

Investigators believe the car involved could be a red, four-door sedan.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. Friday.

The manager of a restaurant across the street, Mr. Snappers Fish and Chicken, told News4JAX he heard the crash.

“I was walking outside to give the customer the food and then I heard like crashing,” Omar Aburuqayya said. “The ambulance was coming and just a minute the police was over and the customer said somebody got hit.”

James Brown, a retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detective, said hit and runs are hard to solve.

“A lot of times they [are left unsolved], and the case is usually suspended. You know, just kind of sit back and wait for additional information to come in,” Brown said.

There have recently been a few hit-and-run fatalities in the area as well.

In June, a 45-year-old man was killed after a hit-and-run on Blanding Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol said because of surveillance video, they believe the suspect’s vehicle was a dark-colored SUV possibly a Ford Expedition.

The SUV hasn’t been found to date.

There was another hit-and-run incident in June. FHP said a pick-up truck driven by a 22-year-old man from Texas was hit by a vehicle while getting onto the Southside Connector from the entrance ramp of Trednick Parkway.

A 46-year-old woman from Jacksonville saw the crash and stopped to check on the driver, leaving her car on the road.

She was then hit and killed by an oncoming driver.

That vehicle didn’t stop at the scene, and FHP didn’t have a description of it.

If anyone has any information regarding this crash, you are urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.