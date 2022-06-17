90º

FHP hopes video from Blanding hit-and-run will lead to arrest in man’s death

‘Just give us closure,’ says sister of Timothy Knowles, man who was killed

Renee Beninate , Reporter

Photo of Timothy Knowles shared by family member.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol on Friday released video from the scene of a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian on Blanding Boulevard.

It happened on June 5 at 4:16 a.m. Troopers said the suspect’s vehicle is a dark colored SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition. It may have damage to the left front and side.

Cariann Melvin said it was her brother who died. She identified him as Timothy Knowles, 45.

“I know somewhere out there somebody knows something. There’s gonna be damage to that vehicle,” Melvin said. “A friend or family, somebody’s got to know something. Just give us closure.”

Anyone with information about the SUV in the video above is urged to contact FHP or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

