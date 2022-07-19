89º

LIVE

Local News

‘Natural Beauty Fest’ returns to Jacksonville this weekend

This is an indoor/outdoor, rain or shine event

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Natural Hair, Duval County, Natural Beauty Fest, Jacksonville
Natural Beauty Fest 2021 (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s time to celebrate YOU this weekend because Jacksonville’s first natural hair festival is back!

The event will be held on Saturday, July 23, at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center on 13611 Normandy Boulevard from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

With four DJs, four stages, live music and good food, the Natural Beauty and Wellness Festival is jam-packed with entertainment for all ages. Eventgoers will be able to shop from more than 200 vendors selling hair, skin, and beauty products, fashion, jewelry, and plenty more.

Attendees will experience panel discussions, learn some workout tips from the fitness demonstrations, and have fun in the interactive gaming center.

The main stage will feature a live performance from Grammy Award-Winning Artist Musiq Soulchild and local artists and bands such as Jacksonville’s very own The Katz Downstairz.

This is an event for ALL!

There’s a 25-and-up Natural Beauty Fest Man Cave for men only, a cigar lounge and on-site barber demonstrations.

You can buy your tickets here. Children under 3 are free, and children 3 - 9 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Venue parking is $5. For more information on the event, visit www.thenaturalbeautyfest.com.

Natural Beauty Fest 2021

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kendra is a digital content producer for News4JAX, since May 2022. She graduated from Bethune Cookman University in 2015 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Kendra got her Master's Degree in English from Georgia Southern University in 2017.

email