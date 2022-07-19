‘Natural Beauty Fest’ returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s time to celebrate YOU this weekend because Jacksonville’s first natural hair festival is back!

The event will be held on Saturday, July 23, at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center on 13611 Normandy Boulevard from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

With four DJs, four stages, live music and good food, the Natural Beauty and Wellness Festival is jam-packed with entertainment for all ages. Eventgoers will be able to shop from more than 200 vendors selling hair, skin, and beauty products, fashion, jewelry, and plenty more.

Attendees will experience panel discussions, learn some workout tips from the fitness demonstrations, and have fun in the interactive gaming center.

The main stage will feature a live performance from Grammy Award-Winning Artist Musiq Soulchild and local artists and bands such as Jacksonville’s very own The Katz Downstairz.

Ad

This is an event for ALL!

There’s a 25-and-up Natural Beauty Fest Man Cave for men only, a cigar lounge and on-site barber demonstrations.

You can buy your tickets here. Children under 3 are free, and children 3 - 9 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Venue parking is $5. For more information on the event, visit www.thenaturalbeautyfest.com.