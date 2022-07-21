Mayor Curry presents $1.5B budget proposal to Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A property tax rollback, money for riverfront development downtown, and a new fire station are just some of the things Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry highlighted Thursday morning in his budget address to City Council.

Most were excited to hear about the property tax rollback. It’s small and given the fact that property values are going up it really won’t be noticeable, but it is a savings.

The city is getting nearly $100 million in additional money this year because of that increased value of homes.

The mayor’s budget totaled $1.5 billion, so after his address, News4JAX asked why the tax rate wasn’t rolled back even more so people could actually see a savings.

“It’s the first tax cut since 2007. We are financially sound right now. I talked about that in my budget address. With the guidance and advice of my financial folks -- my CFO and my CAO -- this was a responsible tax cut,” Curry said. “It will also allow us to continue to increase our reserve. We have lived through in Jacksonville an economic crisis where city government was squeezed and constrained, and they couldn’t provide services and they laid people off. We have set the city of Jacksonville up for the next mayor and the next council for whatever may come with them.”

This is Curry’s final budget before he leaves office. It will now be up to City Council to decide where the budget will go and how the money will actually be spent. They will begin their reviews next month.