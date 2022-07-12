Evidence of foul play in death of young woman whose body was found in San Marco pond: JSO

The Sky 4 helicopter on Tuesday morning flew over Marco Lake where police say a body was found.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is evidence of foul play in the death of a young woman whose body was found Tuesday morning in a body of water in San Marco, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Hopely, with the JSO Homicide Unit, said a person was walking their dog along Sorrento Road near San Marco Square around 7 a.m. when the dog walker spotted a body floating in Marco Lake.

The dog walker called 911, and police and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to the inlet of the St. Johns River. According to police, the body is believed to be that of a young woman in her late teens to early 20s whose identity was not immediately known.

A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday morning in San Marco, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Hopely said there is evidence of foul play at the scene.

“However, we are not prepared to discuss any specifics at this time,” he said at a media briefing Tuesday morning.

As detectives with the JSO Homicide Unit and Dive Team continue to investigate, anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).