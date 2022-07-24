Deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation is Monday

(Brynn Anderson, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The deadline to register to vote or change your party affiliation before next month’s primary election is Monday, July 25.

Voters will cast their ballots on Aug. 23.

Voters can go to the Supervisor of Elections Office or other places like the library or the Tax Collector’s Office to register or make changes. But the easiest and fastest way to do it is online.

Registering or updating online is easy through RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. You’ll need to have a Florida Driver’s License or ID card, plus the last four digits of your social security number.

This primary election is getting extra attention because it falls on the same day as the special election to select the next sheriff in Jacksonville.

It’s a crowded race. The five candidates are Democrats Lakesha Burton, Wayne Clark, Tony Cummings, Ken Jefferson, and Republican T.K. Waters.

Waters had a previous engagement, but all four Democrats participated in a virtual forum on Friday night.

The two candidates who receive the most votes will advance to the second election in November.

Another race that continues to draw headlines is which Democrat will challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Representative Charlie Crist faced off in a debate this Thursday.

Early voting for the Florida primary starts Aug. 8 and lasts through Aug. 21.