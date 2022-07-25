91º

Mark your calendars: PorchFest returns in November

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

Jacksonville PorchFest 2022 (Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR))

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was announced on Monday that the eighth annual Jacksonville PorchFest is returning to Historic Springfield on November 5.

The family-friendly event starts at noon and the street party continues until 8 p.m. This is a free event.

Hundreds of people will flood Sesquicentennial Park on 1527 North Main Street to enjoy performances from over 25 bands and artists, indulge in good food from local food trucks and support local art vendors and businesses.

Attendees can expect to see concerts on the porch from performers such as Mama Blue, Groove Coalition and the Jacksonville Jaguars D-Line, and also local student performances like the Douglas Anderson Guitar Ensemble, Jacksonville Arts Music School and the Cathedral Arts Project will be showcasing their talents at the event.

Attendees are also advised to bring folding chairs and blankets for seating in front of porches.

Jacksonville PorchFest 2022 lineup (Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR))

