Share your thoughts: How do you feel about the upcoming Jaguars season?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars reported to training camp this week with big goals in front of them, the biggest one to turn around the fortunes of the franchise.

The team was 3-14 last year and has struggled significantly since Shad Khan bought the team from Wayne Weaver in 2012.

But there are flickers of hope that better days are ahead.

Gone is Urban Meyer and the baggage that he brought and in is Doug Pederson, a Super Bowl-winning coach with the Philadelphia Eagles who has made rebuilding trust a central theme since his arrival in Jacksonville.

