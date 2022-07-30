Women had relationships with their accused killers in unrelated Jacksonville murder cases

In two recent and unrelated death investigations, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested the partners of two slain women and charged those men with murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In two recent and unrelated death investigations, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested the partners of two slain women and charged those men with murder.

The investigations involve Beverly Febres, 23, a woman whose body was discovered in a San Marco pond earlier this month. She left behind two sons, ages 1 and 3. The Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrest of Dedric Jaquan Rashan Wesley, 26, charged with second-degree murder. The family confirmed Febres and Wesley had dated.

In the other case, Tasheka Young, a former Jacksonville radio personality, was found dead in her apartment. She left behind two children. Bursey Armstrong, 33, the father of her children, was taken into custody. A warrant obtained by News4JAX revealed allegations of domestic violence. It stated that Young’s mother told police her daughter and Armstrong had a violent relationship, with Young telling her that Armstrong had held a gun to her head two weeks earlier.

Police searched his cellphone, the report states, finding evidence of a violent relationship, including photos of a knife and a gun.

Jennifer Rodriguez, the CEO of Quigley House -- a domestic violence and sexual assault center -- says sometimes it’s difficult to spot an abusive relationship. She said people can watch out for whether their loved one is unhappy in their relationship, their mood has changed or if they seem on edge about their partner -- and are frequently checking their phone.

“I think we have all been taught that people’s relationships are private, and they are between them and the other person,” Rodriguez said. “But I think it’s OK to say, ‘Hey, look, I see that you are experiencing this,’ or ‘It makes me sad that you’ve been experiencing these things. I want you to know that I’m here to help.’”

Rodriguez said two out of every five female homicide victims are victims of domestic violence.

She said it’s important not to get frustrated with someone who you know won’t immediately leave an abusive relationship.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788

Quigley house hotline 904-284-0061