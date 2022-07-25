Friends, family mourn death of former Jacksonville radio personality killed in apartment

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Tasheka Young was found dead inside her apartment Saturday night, and from the beginning, police suspected foul play.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man accused of murdering the mother of his children appeared in court Monday.

Bursey Armstrong, 33, was arrested and charged with murdering Tasheka Young on Sunday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Young was found dead inside her apartment Saturday night, and from the beginning, police suspected foul play.

Young was a radio personality in Jacksonville before leaving the business to become a teacher. She graduated from Bethune Cookman University with a bachelor’s and master’s degree.

Power 106.1, her previous employer, expressed condolences in an Instagram post.

News4JAX spoke to Young’s friends and attended Armstrong’s bond hearing at the Duval County jail.

Armstrong was denied bond. The judge said there was substantial probable cause.

Young’s friend said they are devastated by her murder and now await justice.

Sequoyah Glenn said Young was like family to her. She met her at Power 106.1 and is among hundreds of people that are grieving Young’s murder.

Tasheka Young (L) and Sequoyah Glenn (R) (Courtesy of Sequoyah Glenn)

“She was like a big sister,” Glenn said.

Young’s friends said she gave up her radio career to raise her two children and fell in love with teaching.

Glenn holds on to memories of her beloved friend at the radio station and through life’s journey.

“Tasheka, she truly changed my life. She has a way of drawing those things out of you, you may not know is in you. She was a cheerleader for me. Me learning the ends and outs of radio,” Glenn said. “She loved her coworkers. She loved life. She loved Duval. I’m just glad I had her for as long as I did.”

Glenn said Young was a mother of two and expecting a third child. As she grieves the death of her friend, she holds on to the memories from charity events, moments of laughter and life milestones. She doesn’t understand why anyone would want to harm such a kind, loving friend and mother.

Another one of Young’s former coworkers, who didn’t want to be identified, said she was a hard worker and loyal friend. Young visited him and his family a week ago.

A post on Armstrong’s Facebook page July 22 -- the day before Young was found dead -- reads:

“When you know what you want, or what’s in your best interest, sometimes it’s best to walk by yourself…no friends, no family, no significant other…just a person and God.”

Armstrong’s arraignment is on Aug. 16.

News4JAX has requested additional information from the State Attorney’s Office. The state said it’s awaiting a report from the medical examiner.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not revealed how Young was killed or a motive.