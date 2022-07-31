International nonprofit helping cover vet bills for Jacksonville K-9 shot in the line of duty

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 shot in the line of duty just over a week ago is getting help from an international nonprofit that immediately stepped in after the shooting. K-9 Huk has had a few procedures since he was shot three times -- once each in the neck, hind end and leg -- and has more surgeries to go through. Irondog K9 International, a nonprofit that works to empower law enforcement K-9 teams, said they want to make sure Huk is getting the best care possible on his road to what they hope is a full recovery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 shot in the line of duty just over a week ago is getting help from an international nonprofit that immediately stepped in after the shooting.

K-9 Huk has had a few procedures since he was shot three times -- once each in the neck, hind end and leg -- and has more surgeries to go through.

Irondog K9 International, a nonprofit that works to empower law enforcement K-9 teams, said they want to make sure Huk is getting the best care possible on his road to what they hope is a full recovery.

K-9 Huk was shot after a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Busch Drive and Zoo Parkway on July 22 that led to a standoff between people in the car and police.

When the men inside didn’t come out of the car, officers sent K-9 Huk in, and one of the men shot him.

Police K-9 shot in Jacksonville, sources say

The K-9 was rushed via the JSO helicopter to an emergency vet hospital at the beaches, where the staff has since said he has a long recovery ahead but is doing well.

Through donations from supporters, Irondog K9 International has covered vet bills up to date, which is about $9,000.

The organization also committed to paying for additional surgeries as well.

“It’s just such an emotional situation for everybody. And, like I said, we just want to make sure he gets the best care. It’s hard not to be able to share all the information about where he is right now. He is stable, but because of Marsy’s Law, we are restricted from sharing additional information, but it really is just an enriching thing for the entire community because they know what a vital part of it that he is,” said Mitzi Nash, CFO of Irondog K9 International. “And we just want to be there for him, and we appreciate all the support that we’re getting to try to help take care of him.”

To donate to Irondog K9 International, go to https://irondogk9intl.org.

