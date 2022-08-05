🔒 Spend Friday night with Country star Lee Brice

You work hard. And Friday nights are the reward for bustin’ it all week long.
That’s why News4JAX wants you to end the grind on a high note with a Friday night concert from one of Country Music’s biggest acts.
We are sending a News4JAX Insider and a plus one to see Lee Brice on Friday, August 12 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.
Lee is a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he’s taken nine radio singles to Number One: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”
If you and a friend want to wind down with some great music and an even better time, enter our Lee Brice Concert Sweepstakes below. It runs from Noon on Monday, August 8 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10 when the winner will be announced on River City LIVE on WJXT-Channel 4.
Good luck!