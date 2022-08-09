🔒 Insider: LIVE Sheriff’s Debate Chat

Five candidates vying to be the next leader of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and News4JAX wants to help you determine who the best option is.
At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, News4JAX-Channel 4 will host a live one-hour debate in conjunction with the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute.
While the candidates are fielding questions, we want to know what you think about their answers.
We will host a live chat in the comments section of this article during the debate to get your real-time feedback.
Some of your comments may be used in our post-debate coverage on The 10 O’clock News.
Below is a little bit about each candidate. A more thorough background of the candidates can be found by following this link.
Lakesha Burton
Party affiliation*: Democrat
Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement
Age: 47
Your family: Husband of 14 years, Greg - Blended family of 5 children (2 daughters/3 sons)
Education: Masters Degree in Criminology / Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology
Political experience: N/A
Wayne Clark
Party affiliation*: Democrat
Occupation: Retired 40-year Jacksonville Law Enforcement Professional
Age: 60
Your family: Married 38-years, Karol, three children and four grandchildren
Education: Master’s in public administration - Central Michigan University, Graduate of the 231st session of the FBI National Academy, Quantico, Va.
Political experience: None
Tony Cummings
Party affiliation*: Democrat
Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement
Age: 51
Your family: Married, 2 daughters
Education: Doctoral Degree in Organizational Leadership
Political experience: Ran for Sheriff in 2015 and 2019
Ken Jefferson
Party affiliation*: Democrat
Occupation: Law Enforcement Officer (ret.), Crime & Safety Expert
Age: 64
Your family: Wife of 27 years, Rhonda; 5 adult children; 1 grandchild
Education: Master’s Degree, Honorary Doctorate, St. Thomas Christian University
Political experience: I’ve run for Sheriff twice. In 2011, I earned 37.69% of the votes. In 2015 I ran again, losing by 2% after earning 48.47% of votes.
T.K. Waters
Party affiliation*: Republican
Occupation: Chief of Investigations (Retired)
Age: 52
Your family: (no response)
Education: (no response)
Political experience: None