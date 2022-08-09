🔒 Insider: LIVE Sheriff’s Debate Chat

Jacksonville sheriff candidates address gun violence following 5 shootings over weekend

Five candidates vying to be the next leader of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and News4JAX wants to help you determine who the best option is.

At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, News4JAX-Channel 4 will host a live one-hour debate in conjunction with the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute.

RELATED: Candidates for Jacksonville sheriff to answer your questions in live debate on Channel 4 & News4JAX.com | News4JAX Voter's Guide

While the candidates are fielding questions, we want to know what you think about their answers.

We will host a live chat in the comments section of this article during the debate to get your real-time feedback.

Some of your comments may be used in our post-debate coverage on The 10 O’clock News.

Please join us for this News4JAX Insider exclusive experience.

Below is a little bit about each candidate. A more thorough background of the candidates can be found by following this link.

Lakesha Burton

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement

Age: 47

Your family: Husband of 14 years, Greg - Blended family of 5 children (2 daughters/3 sons)

Education: Masters Degree in Criminology / Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology

Political experience: N/A

Wayne Clark

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Retired 40-year Jacksonville Law Enforcement Professional

Age: 60

Your family: Married 38-years, Karol, three children and four grandchildren

Education: Master’s in public administration - Central Michigan University, Graduate of the 231st session of the FBI National Academy, Quantico, Va.

Political experience: None

Tony Cummings

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement

Age: 51

Your family: Married, 2 daughters

Education: Doctoral Degree in Organizational Leadership

Political experience: Ran for Sheriff in 2015 and 2019

Ken Jefferson

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Law Enforcement Officer (ret.), Crime & Safety Expert

Age: 64

Your family: Wife of 27 years, Rhonda; 5 adult children; 1 grandchild

Education: Master’s Degree, Honorary Doctorate, St. Thomas Christian University

Political experience: I’ve run for Sheriff twice. In 2011, I earned 37.69% of the votes. In 2015 I ran again, losing by 2% after earning 48.47% of votes.

T.K. Waters

Party affiliation*: Republican

Occupation: Chief of Investigations (Retired)

Age: 52

Your family: (no response)

Education: (no response)

Political experience: None