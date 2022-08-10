2nd murder charge filed against man accused of killing former Jacksonville radio personality who was pregnant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second murder charge has been filed against a man accused of killing a former radio personality in Jacksonville who was pregnant, according to Duval County court records.

Bursey Armstrong, 33, was already charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Tasheka Young, and the State Attorney’s Office told News4JAX that a second count was added for Young’s unborn child.

On July 23, according to Armstrong’s original arrest warrant, Young’s mother found her daughter’s body inside Young’s Northside apartment on Biscayne Boulevard after not being able to get in touch with Young. Young’s two children, ages 1 and 3, were also inside the residence, the warrant shows.

The warrant states Young’s mother told police that her daughter and Armstrong had a violent relationship, with Young telling her mother that Armstrong had held a gun to her head two weeks earlier.

Ad

Police searched his cellphone, the warrant states, finding evidence of “the volatile history of the relationship,” including photos of a knife and a gun. Investigators said a search of his car and his residence turned up clothes that appeared to be bloody, a gun and ammunition.

Young worked as a radio personality at Power 106.1 in Jacksonville before becoming a teacher. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bethune-Cookman University. She was expecting her third child when she was killed last month.

As of Wednesday, Armstrong remained in the Duval County jail, where he’s being held without bond, according to jail records.

Duval County court records show Armstrong is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.