Flagler County focused on safety as students head back to school

Flagler County deputies were at each school in the county Wednesday morning as the fall semester got into swing.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office joined School Resource Deputies at every public school in the county Wednesday morning as the new semester got underway.

“The first day of school is always exciting,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We’ll be there to show our support and to ensure that our children are safe going to school.”

FCSO command staff, including Staly, will also be on all public school campuses Wednesday afternoon during dismissal.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminded drivers that a new school year means the return of the big yellow school buses on the road, so it’s important to know the rules when encountering a stopped school bus.

News4JAX traffic anchor Amanda DeVoe went over the rules with some visual help on The Morning Show:

“Drivers should also be more careful when going through school zones and residential areas, especially near school bus stops,” Staly said. “Crosswalks are another thing to watch for, whether there’s crossing guards present or not. Kids are our future, so let’s work together to make sure they don’t get hurt by careless driving.”

The Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies around school zones and bus stop locations as school gets underway. Patrol deputies and volunteer Citizen Observer Patrol units will assist, deputies said.

Message boards have also been deployed throughout the county to remind drivers to “Always Be Careful.” The boards are located in heavy traffic areas.

Deputies said the beginning of the school year is also a good time for parents to talk to their children about basic safety, including how to handle strangers, who to go to if they need help and to not be a bully or make threats.

“As always, we recommend that if you see something suspicious, say something to us,” Staly said. “That’s always the way to go if you think there might be an issue.”

For any non-emergency issues on the first day of school, parents can call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 386-313-4911 for a deputy to respond. For emergencies, call 911.