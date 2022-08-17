Over 50 neglected cats & dogs rescued from Florida home

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. – More than 50 cats and dogs are undergoing examinations after they were found in a filthy Lake Butler home, according to a news release from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The ASPCA was called in by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control to assist in removing the animals from the property. Some of the animals were said to be underweight and appeared to be suffering from untreated medical conditions.

The ASPCA said it will provide medical care, behavioral treatment and enrichment for the animals. The Flagler Humane Society provided medical assistance, and Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR) in Jacksonville assisted with the case, providing care for over 40 dogs who were previously removed from the property.

Any criminal charges that result from the case will be handled by the Eighth Judicial Circuit States Attorney’s Office, the news release stated.