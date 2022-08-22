Family of Georgia woman killed during raid announces the filing of $25 million lawsuit

Latoya James was shot and killed after Camden County deputies arrived at her cousin's home on U.S. 17 just south of Woodbine.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – The family of a Georgia woman killed during a drug raid in 2021 plans to sue the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for $25 million.

A shooting broke out within seconds after Camden County deputies knocked down the door of Varshan Brown’s darkened home in Woodbine, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Savannah, just before 5 a.m. on May 4, 2021. The officers had a warrant to search the house for drugs.

Brown’s cousin, 37-year-old Latoya James, was killed by bullets as deputies and Brown fired guns at each other. Brown was wounded and later charged with crimes. Local prosecutors brought no charges against the deputies after concluding they were justified in using deadly force.

James’ family plans to announce Monday morning the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.

Her family’s attorneys say deputies didn’t give her cousin enough time to come to the door which led him to open fire - thinking a robber broke into his home.

Lawyers for James’ family say there are striking parallels between this case and the 2020 raid by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, that left Taylor dead. In both cases, officers arrived in the middle of the night and forced their way into homes with little to no warning. And each case involved a shootout that killed an unarmed Black woman.

The Justice Department filed federal civil rights charges against four Louisville officers earlier this month in connection to Taylor’s death. James deserves similar treatment by federal authorities, said Harry Daniels, an attorney for the Georgia woman’s family.

Shortly after James’ death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released body camera video that showed deputies announcing themselves at the home’s darkened door, then immediately forcing their way inside. Multiple gunshots were fired within seconds.

The deputy wearing the body camera was carrying a shield that obstructed much of the video. It doesn’t show who opened fire, and neither James nor Brown can be seen in the three-minute clip.

James’ cousin currently faces a long list of charges - to which he has pleaded not guilty.