82º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Job fair coming to Jacksonville with more than 45 companies & 2,000 jobs to fill

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: employment, job fair, Jobs, Jacksonville
JobNewsUSA is hosting a job fair August 25th in Jacksonville (JobNewsUSA)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 45 companies and organizations are looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs in Jacksonville. Job News USA is hosting the event on Thursday, August 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

Come ready to meet with employers looking to hire. Many companies will conduct on the spot interviews and make immediate job offers.

The organizers encourage you to register online and upload your resume so that companies exhibiting at the job fair can access your information, increasing your employment opportunities.

Job News USA has these tips for job seekers who are attending:

• Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

• Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

• Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter

• Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Click here for a directory of companies and positions.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marilyn has been Digital Director since October 2021. She supervises Jacksonville's number one news website and most trusted source for local news.

email