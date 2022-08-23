Florida’s primary election: Steady stream of voters cast ballots in the Jacksonville area

A steady stream of voters could be seen on Tuesday going to cast their ballot at voting locations across the Jacksonville area in Florida’s primary election.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A steady stream of voters could be seen on Tuesday going to cast their ballot at voting locations across the Jacksonville area in Florida’s primary election.

On this Northside, it was smooth sailing in the morning at the precinct Highlands Regional Library on Dunn Avenue. Traffic was minimal and there were no long lines when News4JAX was there from 7 a.m., when the polls opened on election day, until noon.

There weren’t any complaints. Voters told News4JAX it was easy to get in and out.

“It was nice. It was fast,” said voter Teresa Dennis. “It was efficient — very efficient.”

“My voting experience was excellent. Everything went smoothly in there. It didn’t take long at all to vote,” said voter Constance Howard. “Most of the time here at this precinct library, it’s always nice. I always have a good experience when I come here.”

🗳️ VOTE 2022: It’s election day. Heading to the polls to vote? Read this first | Frequently asked questions & common mistakes on election day

Ad

Elsewhere in Duval County, the opening of a voting location in Jacksonville Beach was delayed Tuesday morning after a poll worker was unable to access voting equipment, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. Chief Elections Officer Robert Phillips told News4JAX the opening of the Bennie Furlong Senior Center was delayed about 45 minutes, until 7:45 a.m., because of the issue.

It’s important to remember you do not need to be registered with a particular party to vote on Tuesday. Both the Jacksonville sheriff’s special election and the property tax referendum for Duval County schools are nonpartisan, meaning they are open to all Duval County voters.

Ad

Polls close at 7 p.m.

If you aren’t sure about your precinct, you can find it on the voter information card or sample ballot. You can also find your precinct through the Duval County supervisor of elections website and click “Where Do I Vote.”