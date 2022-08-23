Jacksonville Beach polling location opens 45 minutes late after worker couldn’t access equipment

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The opening of a voting location in Jacksonville Beach was delayed Tuesday morning after a poll worker was unable to access voting equipment, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections.

Chief Elections Officer Robert Phillips told News4JAX the opening of the Bennie Furlong Senior Center was delayed about 45 minutes, until 7:45 a.m., because of the issue.

Phillips said to his knowledge no voters were turned away, but News4JAX got at least three phone calls and one email from residents who said they were unable to vote when they arrived at the polling location shortly after it opened at 7 a.m. One person said they planned to try to vote again later in the day.

Phillips said Tuesday morning the polling location was the only one that experienced issues and said overall, voting has been smooth in the rest of the county, so far.

Phillips said the location will still close the polls at 7 p.m. as originally planned.