Man pleads not guilty to murder, other charges in death of woman found in Marco Lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of two men arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a pond in the San Marco neighborhood, was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, giving false information to law enforcement during an investigation and accessory after the fact.

Dedric Wesley’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea.

His next court date is Sept. 22.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a person was walking their dog along Sorrento Road near San Marco Square around 7 a.m. July 12 when the dog walker saw a woman’s body floating in Marco Lake near the edge of the inlet of the St. Johns River. Police said at the time that there was evidence of foul play at the scene. The arrest report shows a handgun was used. Sources previously told News4JAX that the woman had been shot.

The woman was identified by family members as Beverly Febres. Loved ones told News4JAX previously that Febres was a dedicated and hardworking mother who would do anything for her children. Her sister said Febres worked for Amazon and was looking into going into the military.

Wesley, 26, of Jacksonville was arrested July 28 in connection with the case and booked into to the Duval County jail, where he remained as of Monday.

On Aug. 12, Corey Ellis was arrested in connection with the case, according to police records. He is charged with two felony counts of tampering with evidence.

His arrest warrant, which News4JAX obtained on Monday, shows that detectives learned from Wesley’s family that Wesley’s friend, Ellis, was also involved in the death. The Sheriff’s Office said that it set up a controlled call and that Ellis was arrested.

Ellis, 26, of Jacksonville, was also being held in the Duval County jail as of Monday.

The motive for the murder remains unclear.