St. Augustine man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder, gets prison time in shooting death of girlfriend

A St. Augustine man pleaded guilty during a hearing Tuesday morning to second-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend, the State Attorney’s Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit said.

During the hearing, according to the State Attorney’s Office, Da’Shaud Williams, now 19, was sentenced to 28 years in state prison followed by five years of probation. “He was sentenced under the 10-20-Life mandatory minimum statute and will serve 25 years day for day,” the State Attorney’s Office said.

In October 2020, Williams, who was 17 at the time, went to his girlfriend’s house for dinner. According to prosecutors, the two got into an argument over his plans to hang out with a friend later that evening, and Williams’ girlfriend threatened to throw hot grease on him. Prosecutors said Williams then pushed his girlfriend back, pulled out a gun and shot the 23-year-old woman in the face.

Ad

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Williams was later found at an address off South Woodlawn Street.

According to prosecutors, it was discovered that the gun he used was reported stolen. They also said Williams dug it up from a place he had buried it before going over to his girlfriend’s home.