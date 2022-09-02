Jacksonville police investigate shooting in Oceanway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was shot and wounded Friday afternoon in the Northside’s Oceanway area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they responded around 1:30 p.m. to a person who was shot on Kaylor Lane, which is about 4 miles away from First Coast High School. That person, who JSO described as a young male who’s not a student at First Coast High, was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

According to JSO, a suspect, who police described as an adult male, is in custody. Police said that there is no active threat to the community and that this is believed to be an isolated incident.

This area saw a rash of violence earlier this year.

In March, a 16-year-old was shot and injured in a parking lot of a business on Duval Station Road. Days later, a 17-year-old was killed and four other teenagers wounded when a car was hit by gunfire at the intersection of Duval Station and Starratt roads. Less than 12 hours after the deadly shooting, a home with six people inside was shot up on Deersong Drive.

Ad

The violence prompted a community meeting.