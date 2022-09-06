Checking on local school security changes as students head back to class in Uvalde

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As classes start in Uvalde on Tuesday, three months after a deadly massacre, families in the small Texas community are frustrated with the list of unfinished security projects.

In Duval County, students have been in school for nearly a month -- and the district is making progress with its own security projects.

Every school is getting an upgrade in some form, and the district is on track to complete safety and security upgrades across the district in the next three years.

Construction began over the summer on updates at 42 schools with those projects scheduled to wrap up last month.

Updates include:

Lighting improvements

Removing trees and shrubbery for better visibility

Door lock upgrades

Additional layer of window film

Forty-six schools will see improvements in year two of the plan. That will cover most elementary and middle schools.

And the rest of the district’s schools will be part of Phase 3.

The district is also spending $7 million to install weapons detectors at all Duval County high schools. They will replace hand-held and walkthrough detectors sometimes used at high schools.

According to the district, the technology will cut down on false alarms and eliminate security lines without sacrificing any safety and security.

One other issue surfaced during the first month of school: Threats -- and this is something the district says it is NOT taking lightly.

The superintendent released a video last month warning that the district will respond to threats against students and schools with the highest possible level of consequences.