ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla – A derelict shrimp boat has been sitting aground in Ponte Vedra Beach since June, and now county commissioners are asking for help to remove it.

News4JAX told you when the commercial vessel became lodged on the shore June 15. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to apply for a $35,000 grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife to remove it.

Commercial fishing boat, Capt. Chris in South Ponte Vedra Beach (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)