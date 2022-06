ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – It’s not a great day for this commercial fishing vessel...

A boat ran aground near South Ponte Vedra Blvd in St. Johns County on Wednesday.

There is no word on what caused it to become lodged on the shore.

Onlookers said there was a “fishy smell” in the area.

The rip currents risk was “moderate” on Wednesday. We are working to learn more information.